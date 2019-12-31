ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Receives €19.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.68 ($22.88).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

