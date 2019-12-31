Ardor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.65 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $38.53 million and $1.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex and HitBTC. In the last week, Ardor has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007234 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, Poloniex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

