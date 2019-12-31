Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,376.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,130.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth $205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

