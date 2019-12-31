Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.57.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,472,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,080,000 after buying an additional 2,338,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 72.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 678,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,931,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after buying an additional 216,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 73.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after buying an additional 200,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $104.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

