Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.25 Price Target at Baader Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €9.25 ($10.76) price target by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AT1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.70 ($10.12).

AT1 opened at €7.98 ($9.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.49. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 1 year high of €8.04 ($9.35). The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

