Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ATS opened at GBX 342.30 ($4.50) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 312.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.19. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 336.91 ($4.43). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $136.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25.

Get Artemis Alpha Trust alerts:

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.