Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of ARVN opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.73.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 148,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

