ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $47.00 Average PT from Brokerages

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

ASOMY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.49. 3,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 114.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.81. ASOS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $53.80.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

