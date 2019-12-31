Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 68,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 136.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 659.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 321,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.