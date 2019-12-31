Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Assa Abloy Ab (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71, approximately 320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

Assa Abloy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

