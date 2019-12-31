Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASMB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $545.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.57. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,756 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

