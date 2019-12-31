Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Up 21.4%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd (CVE:BAY) shares were up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 316,678 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 342,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Aston Bay Company Profile (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 134 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 414,538 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.