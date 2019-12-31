Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 10,440,000 shares. Currently, 19.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $894.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $41.97.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

