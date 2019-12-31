ATC Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $4,655.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00574795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010415 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000280 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,949,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

