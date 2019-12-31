Athena Silver (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Shares Up 90%

Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR)’s share price shot up 90% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Athena Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Athena Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for silver. The company's flagship project is the Langtry project that includes 20 patented and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,200 acres located in the central part of the Mojave Desert of southern California.

