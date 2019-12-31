Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37.

About Atlas Copco

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

