Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

