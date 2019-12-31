Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.
Shares of Atreca stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $23.65.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
