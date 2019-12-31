AudioCoin Trading 45.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. During the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded up 45.6% against the dollar. AudioCoin has a total market cap of $212,616.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058833 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086298 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000920 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00071553 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,283.04 or 1.00810725 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine.

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

