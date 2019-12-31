Augur (REP) Trading 9.2% Lower This Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Augur has a market capitalization of $98.76 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for $8.98 or 0.00123511 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kraken, HitBTC and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00191270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.01327549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00122589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, ABCC, AirSwap, Cobinhood, Zebpay, LATOKEN, Liqui, Poloniex, Binance, Kraken, Koinex, Livecoin, Crex24, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Ethfinex, IDEX, Upbit, Gatecoin, BitBay, Bitsane, GOPAX, BX Thailand, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

