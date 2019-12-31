AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. 42,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.65. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATDRY shares. UBS Group raised AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

