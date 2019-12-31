Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial set a C$13.00 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.50.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.12. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$8.45 and a one year high of C$12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.14 million and a P/E ratio of 68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 451.98%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

