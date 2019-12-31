Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Get Autoweb alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AUTO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Autoweb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.16.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Autoweb will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoweb by 53.8% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoweb by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoweb by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoweb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.