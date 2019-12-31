AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Up 5.2% in December

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. CX Institutional grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $207.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.13.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

