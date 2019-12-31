AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,142,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 55.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 38.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AXA Equitable will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

