Axe Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Axe has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008025 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,160,955 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.