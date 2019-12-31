AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AxoGen by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in AxoGen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.42 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

