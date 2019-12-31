Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $104.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.80.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $103.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 2.84.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

