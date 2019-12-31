Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $165.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM opened at $103.83 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.