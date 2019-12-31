Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock to $97.00. The stock had previously closed at $95.79, but opened at $101.98. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $103.83, with a volume of 2,727,694 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $139.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

