Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

AZUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,719,000 after buying an additional 1,629,217 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,083,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,812,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 409.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,575,000 after buying an additional 865,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 2.6% in the second quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 617,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.38. 4,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of -0.54. Azul has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.71 million. Azul had a return on equity of 141.80% and a net margin of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

