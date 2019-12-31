Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $20.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

AZRE stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $513.00 million, a P/E ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 249,663 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 20.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

