Baader Bank Analysts Give Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) a €23.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JUN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jungheinrich has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.50 ($28.49).

Shares of ETR:JUN3 opened at €21.50 ($25.00) on Monday. Jungheinrich has a 12-month low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 12-month high of €32.32 ($37.58). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

