BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.33

News coverage about BAE Systems (LON:BA) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a media sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected BAE Systems’ score:

Get BAE Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 576 ($7.58) price target (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 616 ($8.10).

LON:BA opened at GBX 566.80 ($7.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 570.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 545.80. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.