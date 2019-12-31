Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Receives $54.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of CIB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. Bancolombia has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bancolombia by 522.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bancolombia by 21.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 100.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

