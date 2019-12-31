Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Bancorp 34 stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. Bancorp 34 has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $16.00.

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp 34 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bancorp 34 stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.32% of Bancorp 34 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

