Bandwidth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,218 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,224% compared to the typical volume of 92 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 205.39 and a beta of 0.49. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 496.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 14.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after purchasing an additional 126,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

