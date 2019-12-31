Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Update

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 8,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,888,000 after buying an additional 6,313,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,449 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.