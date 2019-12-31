BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Update

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $223.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $4,502,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

