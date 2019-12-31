Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

BANR stock opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. Banner has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Banner news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Banner by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Banner by 411.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,224 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

