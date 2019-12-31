Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAS. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.51 ($76.18).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €67.35 ($78.31) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €68.61 and a 200-day moving average of €64.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. Basf has a twelve month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

