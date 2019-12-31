BBX Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BBX Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBXTB remained flat at $$4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. BBX Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.65.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBX Capital had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $255.11 million for the quarter.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.