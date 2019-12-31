Bela (BELA) Trading Down 54% This Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Bela has traded 54% lower against the US dollar. Bela has a market capitalization of $87,049.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bela Token Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 51,947,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,428,667 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. Bela’s official website is livebela.com.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

