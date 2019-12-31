Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHE. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.