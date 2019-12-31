Benz (BENZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $356.00

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Benz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. Benz has a market cap of $356.00 and approximately $603.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Benz has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

