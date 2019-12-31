Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 117,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,277,000 after purchasing an additional 797,344 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 139.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,927 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 325,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $3,400,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BERY opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

