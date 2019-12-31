Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 657,600 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 604,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYSI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyondspring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

Beyondspring stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,370. The company has a market capitalization of $412.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Beyondspring has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyondspring in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Beyondspring by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Beyondspring by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.