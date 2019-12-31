B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,810,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 27,930,000 shares. Approximately 41.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.3 days.

NYSE BGS opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.44. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

