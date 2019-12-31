BidaskClub Downgrades Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) to Hold

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $382.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 719.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 32.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.