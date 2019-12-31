BidaskClub Downgrades MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Strong Sell

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $158.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 0.57.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 60.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

