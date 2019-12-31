BidaskClub Downgrades Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Strong Sell

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.00, a PEG ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mimecast has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $54.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,357,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,737,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,370,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

